Tennessee DL Ryan Thaxton Arrested for Domestic Assault, False Imprisonment

Tennessee defensive lineman Ryan Thaxton was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and domestic assault Sunday, according to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Per Wilson's report, "Records state Thaxton, a second-year defensive lineman, pushed his girlfriend toward his room when she refused to accompany him to his dorm. Thaxton then carried her inside the dorm room, where an argument took place, and he blocked the door when she attempted to leave, according to records."

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe said the school is aware of the incident and that Thaxton "has been suspended from all team activities while law enforcement and university investigates," per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com.

Thaxton, 19, didn't play for the team last season during his freshman season. He was a 3-star recruit as a strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2017, per 247Sports.

According to Jimmy Hyams of 99.1 Sports Radio WNML, Thaxton's bond has been set at $1,500.