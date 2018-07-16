Bill Beekman Named Michigan State University Athletic Director

G Fiume/Getty Images

Michigan State announced Monday that Bill Beekman would be appointed as the school's new athletic director.

"As I spoke with our coaches and consulted with trustees about a possible search, I heard from virtually everyone that they love the job Bill is doing," Michigan State interim president John Engler said in the press release. "I'm very confident Bill will excel. He is described as a person of integrity, attentive, a great listener, someone who really knows the university and he has a calming influence."

Beekman has served as the interim athletic director since Mark Hollis stepped aside amidst an E:60 and Outside the Lines report from ESPN that discovered several student-athletes had brought complaints against Larry Nassar to the school in the 1990s.

Former university president Lou Anna Simon also stepped down amidst the Nassar scandal.

Nassar was convicted on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to 40-175 years in prison in January, with over 150 women and girls coming forward and speaking out against him in court.

An investigate report from Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren of Outside The Lines, meanwhile, discovered a "pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression" from school officials and coaches in regard to the accusations made against Nassar.

A number of coaches and trainers were named in the OTL report for brushing aside accusations against Nassar or not believing the athletes who spoke to them about his sexual assault, including former Michigan State head gymnastics coach Kathie Klages and trainer Destiny Teachnor-Hauk.

According to David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, Engler had previously maintained he would conduct a national search to fill the athletic director position and wouldn't promote from within before reversing course and appointing Beekman.