Clippers Retain Milos Teodosic Amid Kawhi Leonard Rumors After Deadline Passed

The Los Angeles Clippers guaranteed the contract of guard Milos Teodosic, which will pay him $6.3 million for the 2018-19 season.

The Clippers could have waived Teodosic by Sunday's deadline and been on the hook for just $2.1 million of that salary, per Spotrac.

Teodosic, 31, previously exercised his player option for the 2018-19 campaign after spending last season in Los Angeles. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 assists during a rookie season that came after a successful run in Europe.

