Clippers Retain Milos Teodosic Amid Kawhi Leonard Rumors After Deadline Passed

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) defends Los Angeles Clippers guard Milos Teodosic (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, March 23, 2018. The Pacers defeated the Clippers 109-104. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers guaranteed the contract of guard Milos Teodosic, which will pay him $6.3 million for the 2018-19 season.

The Clippers could have waived Teodosic by Sunday's deadline and been on the hook for just $2.1 million of that salary, per Spotrac.

Teodosic, 31, previously exercised his player option for the 2018-19 campaign after spending last season in Los Angeles. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 assists during a rookie season that came after a successful run in Europe.

          

