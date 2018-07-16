ESPN: Kawhi Leonard Eligible for Supermax Contract; How Trade Would Impact Money

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 13: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs, Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs, and Davis Bertans #42 of the San Antonio Spurs look on against the Denver Nuggets on January 13, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs can officially give Kawhi Leonard a five-year supermax contract, which would pay him roughly $219 million.

Unfortunately for Leonard, that potential deal goes away the moment he is traded.

As noted by Bobby Marks of ESPN, Leonard will not be eligible to sign an extension with his new team (provided he is traded) for six months. At that point, his new team can offer him a four-year extension that is worth just $108 million.

The numbers are vastly different because of advantages given to incumbent teams. For a player to be eligible for the supermax, he must fit performance criteria and be on the team that drafted him or have been traded to the team offering the max during his rookie contract.

