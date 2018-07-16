ESPN: Kawhi Leonard Eligible for Supermax Contract; How Trade Would Impact Money

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs can officially give Kawhi Leonard a five-year supermax contract, which would pay him roughly $219 million.

Unfortunately for Leonard, that potential deal goes away the moment he is traded.

As noted by Bobby Marks of ESPN, Leonard will not be eligible to sign an extension with his new team (provided he is traded) for six months. At that point, his new team can offer him a four-year extension that is worth just $108 million.

The numbers are vastly different because of advantages given to incumbent teams. For a player to be eligible for the supermax, he must fit performance criteria and be on the team that drafted him or have been traded to the team offering the max during his rookie contract.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.