B/R’s Alternative Awards for the 2018 World Cup

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Welcome to life after the 2018 World Cup. Dreary, isn't it? Something missing, isn't there?

We're just 24 hours removed from France's triumph in the final in Moscow, but we've already had to hit the rewind button and look back across the tournament. In doing so we've handed out 10 awards, ranging from best player to best celebration to biggest flop.

If you, like us, are struggling without your daily dose of football, this is a safe place to recover while the worst of the storm blows over.