Ranking the Top 20 Potential Breakthrough Stars at the World Cup

TF-Images/Getty Images

Among the many intricate, intriguing sub-plots to a World Cup finals, breakthrough stars is probably one of the most keenly followed.

The tournament represents a global stage upon which players can announce themselves, ensuring their name becomes known across the planet, and perhaps even win a big transfer move in the weeks that follow.

James Rodriguez is probably the poster-boy of this exercise. He began the 2014 World Cup as a Monaco player only keen aficionados knew of, but six goals and a few incredible performances later for Colombia later, everyone knew who he was. He joined Real Madrid a month later for £63 million!

Here, we've selected 20 players who can make a big breakthrough on the world stage, and they're ranked in order how likely they are to pull off a James-quake like the one we saw in Brazil. By that, we don't necessarily mean they'll be "discovered;" we mean they'll enter the wider conscious of football supporters, ensuring even casual fans have something to say about them.

You'll know some of those listed, you'll likely have never heard of others, but keep all of these guys in mind as you work your way through the schedule.