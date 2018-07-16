Ex-Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon Slams Decision to Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has slammed his old club for their decision to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and called it a "historic error" to let the Portuguese star leave their shores.

Ronaldo, 33, was recently confirmed as Juventus' new record signing, but Calderon felt Los Blancos didn't get a good enough deal to consider selling their talisman, even in his advanced years, per Ignacio Camacho of AS:

“It's very sad that they have sold a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, it's a real pity. With what it cost me to sign him, the effort that we made to bring him to Madrid … Manchester (United) did not want to sell home, and it was very difficult. And now they have sold him for 100 million euros. There isn't a player who scores 60 goals a year for you and is worth to you 100 million euros.

"Selling Cristiano is not good news, either for 100 million or a billion. But it is true that we put a clause of a billion million euros to discourage those interested in him in the future, but at the same time, to show that there was no other player like him. It's a historic error."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.