NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside and More

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

It turns out LeBron James choosing the Los Angeles Lakers wasn't the strangest thing about the offseason, nor was it the only major development to take place.

The unexpected has championed this offseason outside of the James drama. Perhaps the best example is former Milwaukee Bucks star Jabari Parker ditching the team in favor of the Chicago Bulls, with the Bucks more than willing to let it happen.

In the meantime, some of the obvious details have yet to unfold. Carmelo Anthony hasn't left the Oklahoma City Thunder yet and the San Antonio Spurs haven't been able to find proper compensation in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

NBA fans seeking all classifications of drama shouldn't fret—the rumor mill isn't about to stop embracing them.

Hassan Whiteside

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Quietly, a rift in Miami might force Whiteside off the Heat.

It's an odd situation all around. Whiteside, now 29 years old, had a public sparring match with the coaching staff at times last year on his way to averaging 14.0 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, numbers both down from his career-best marks from 2016-17. His average minutes going from 32.6 to 25.3 help explain the dip.

According to sources who talked with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Heat president Pat Riley knew some in the organization wanted Whiteside gone. But it sounds like things have started to trend in the other direction:

"And Whiteside's return now appears likely, so much so that all parties have begun the process of mending a relationship that grew strained on several occasions last season. Coach Erik Spoelstra said last week that he and Whiteside have been in communication and went to lunch."

Part of this stalemate between the two parties comes down to a lack of a viable trade partner. While a great player, Whiteside is also going on the age of 30 at a devalued position and owed a minimum of $24 million per year in each of the next two seasons.

It's a tough spot for Whiteside to find himself in given the circumstances. He's efficient, but he's also about a decade too late for the NBA. He's getting yanked from games against smaller lineups and when the Heat need to push the tempo despite his superb numbers. The team is still paying him well, but it doesn't mean coaches are obligated to play him.

Barring an unexpected trade partner willing to inherit the dilemma, Whiteside isn't going anywhere.

Carmelo Anthony

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Believe it or not, the Thunder haven't 100 percent surrendered on the Anthony trade front.

Trading Anthony is next to impossible. The veteran has a clear interest in signing with one of his friends on a super team on a massive contract, although there is a question mark when it comes to what he expects from his role with a new team.

This aligns well with a new report suggesting the Thunder would simply like to find a deal for financial reasons:

But the Thunder won't likely find a trade partner suiting their needs. Few would want Anthony as a rental, even if a trade guaranteed getting his services for a year. And there isn't going to be some heated bidding war between the Lakers and Chris Paul's Houston Rockets.

Those Rockets seem like the obvious winners of the Anthony sweepstakes at this point in large part because few other teams have expressed interest. Even the Lakers seem ho-hum on the idea despite clearly wanting another player to pair with James. After all, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Los Angeles' "interest is overstated."

So it goes for a big name on the market. Three or four years ago, the Thunder wouldn't have any problems finding a trade partner to help them with cap relief. Anthony is gone one way or the other, but the front office knew this was a possibility when bringing him aboard in the first place. It's a matter of time before they throw up the white flag and cut him loose.

Kevin Love

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Fans haven't heard much about the Cleveland Cavaliers lately because...there isn't much to hear.

Like James leaving the first time, the Cavaliers are stuck in a holding pattern where they don't generate a ton of news despite needing to make some moves if they're to remain somewhat relevant.

Instead, a recent report suggests the Cavaliers haven't even made a big effort to trade two of their notable assets, Kevin Love and Kyle Korver:

It would seem like now is the time to blow up the Cavaliers and start a true, long-term rebuild, perhaps something similar to what the Lakers did for the past few seasons.

Instead, the Cavaliers might be content to attempt a run in the weak Eastern Conference. While still playing under James' shadow last year, the 29-year-old Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 boards on 45.8 percent shooting and 41.5 percent shooting from three-point range. Those numbers could bump now that he's guaranteed to see more looks.

The 37-year-old Korver was still a sharpshooter last year, hitting 45.9 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from deep, making him one of the better bench options in the league outright.

The risk of keeping Love is losing him for nothing when he heads to free agency in 2020. But if the Cavaliers truly think the playoffs remain within reach, it numbs the surprise of them refusing to make future-facing moves. That may not end up being the smart thing to do, but it makes it less surprising nonetheless.