LeBron James and Tyronn Lue Hug, Hang Out at NBA Summer League 2018

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Head coach Tyronn Lue (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason to join the Los Angeles Lakers, but it was all love between the four-time MVP and Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue when they ran into each other Sunday in Las Vegas.

James watched the Lakers defeat the Detroit Pistons at summer league right before Lue's Cavaliers handed the Toronto Raptors a loss, and there was a courtside reunion in between games.

Gilbert Manzano of the Las Vegas Review Journal shared the initial embrace, while Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated passed along photos of the exchange:

Lue coached James on the Cavaliers the last three years. They reached the NBA Finals all three times and won the championship in 2016 after overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Joseph of USA Today noted James didn't stay to watch the Cavaliers, although they will face his Lakers in the semifinals Monday. There will be an additional layer of intrigue if the King attends the contest between his old and new teams.

