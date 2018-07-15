LeBron James and Tyronn Lue Hug, Hang Out at NBA Summer League 2018

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason to join the Los Angeles Lakers, but it was all love between the four-time MVP and Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue when they ran into each other Sunday in Las Vegas.

James watched the Lakers defeat the Detroit Pistons at summer league right before Lue's Cavaliers handed the Toronto Raptors a loss, and there was a courtside reunion in between games.

Gilbert Manzano of the Las Vegas Review Journal shared the initial embrace, while Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated passed along photos of the exchange:

Lue coached James on the Cavaliers the last three years. They reached the NBA Finals all three times and won the championship in 2016 after overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Joseph of USA Today noted James didn't stay to watch the Cavaliers, although they will face his Lakers in the semifinals Monday. There will be an additional layer of intrigue if the King attends the contest between his old and new teams.