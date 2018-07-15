NBA Summer League 2018: Scores and Highlights from Sunday's Las Vegas Results

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA Summer League is typically reserved for rookies and young playmakers looking to make individual statements in an effort to cement their spots on rosters heading into the regular season, but there is team hardware at stake in Las Vegas.

Sunday marked the quarterfinals of the 2018 summer league in Sin City with four games on the slate, including one featuring the defending summer league champion Los Angeles Lakers.

The full bracket can be found at NBA.com, and a recap for Sunday's action can be found below.

Results

Los Angeles Lakers 101, Detroit Pistons 78

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 10 p.m. ET

Recap

LeBron Gets Firsthand Look at Josh Hart's Ability to Thrive Alongside Him

The Lakers' summer league title defense is still alive after a 101-78 victory over the Detroit Pistons thanks to 18 points from Josh Hart and 19 points from Svi Mykhailiuk.

The action on the court took a backseat, though, to who was in attendance, as LeBron James had a firsthand look at some of his future teammates. Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated shared the four-time MVP's warm reception when he entered the arena:

Hart was the most important player on the floor for Los Angeles in terms of the big picture of the upcoming season, and James watched him slash through the lane, serve as a facilitator with four assists and stretch the defense with a three-pointer. It wasn't difficult to envision the Villanova product doing just that when opposing defenses collapse on the King in 2018-19.

James, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma will serve as the focal points for opposing teams, so expect Hart to see plenty of open looks during the season. He connected on 39.6 percent of his triples while playing in 63 games in 2017-18 and flashed his ability to penetrate against the Pistons.

Few players in NBA history have the vision and on-court awareness of James with the ball in his hands, and Hart showed he can be trusted when that vision leads to passes directed his way.