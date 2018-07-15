David Fizdale to Visit Kristaps Porzingis in Latvia, Show Film of Kevin Knox

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks coach David Fizdale plans to travel to Latvia to meet with forward Kristaps Porzingis later this month.

"It's going to be a big part of the next step to show him the big picture," Fizdale said, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "How I want to utilize him, coach him, start building a relationship with him, a bond with him, a connection with him."

Fizdale said he wants to show Porzingis film on how he wants to utilize the All-Star big man and of rookie Kevin Knox, who starred in summer league. Knox's ascent was one of the biggest stories from Las Vegas, as Knicks fans have already begun dreaming of what their new frontcourt duo can do together.

