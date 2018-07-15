WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

In a rematch of Tuesday night's barnburner, Sin Cara and Andrade "Cien" Almas kicked off the festivities at this year's Extreme Rules, taking to the squared circle for the night's first contest.

The masked luchador set the pace immediately, taking the fight to Almas from the opening bell. Almas, though, slowed the momentum of his opponent, catching him coming through the ropes and sending him shoulder-first into the guardrail as the commentary team discussed the further damage done to Sin Cara's previously injured elbow.

An overconfident Almas, whose tranquilo pose motivated his opponent's comeback, found himself on the receiving end of the high-flying arsenal of the masked babyface. A nervous Zelina Vega shouted instructions at her charge as he reeled, unable to slow Sin Cara's momentum.

A teased superplex spot ended with Sin Cara sending Almas back-first onto the ring apron. A nasty, ugly hurricanrana spot followed and a frog splash from Sin Cara had him moments from a victory. A well-timed distraction from Vega, the corner knee strike and a hammerlock DDT earned Almas the hard-fought victory.

Result

Almas defeated Sin Cara

Grade

B-

Analysis

Not quite up to the level of Tuesday's match but Almas and Sin Cara have such in-ring chemistry that the finished product will almost always be a satisfying one.

This was not as smooth or as fluid as their previous bout, and that aforementioned hurricanrana spot to the floor was unnecessarily dangerous, but Almas scored a quality win while Sin Cara's star was again enhanced thanks to a second, consecutive war of a match.

The question now is where Almas goes from here.

Arguably one of the five best wrestlers in all of WWE here in 2018, Almas has been treading water on the SmackDown roster thanks to a lack of direction.

He needs a quality program against a credible opponent in order to build momentum and earn the respect of an audience that may not necessarily be familiar with his stellar work in NXT. Until that happens, he will continue to impress in matches like this one but will struggle to be accepted on a grand scale.