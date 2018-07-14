Kevin Love Welcomes Channing Frye to Cavs with 'Coming Home' LeBron James Joke

Kevin Love Welcomes Channing Frye to Cavs with 'Coming Home' LeBron James JokeJuly 14, 2018
Kevin Love's meme game has never been stronger.
Shortly after Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Saturday that Channing Frye would return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.4 million deal, Love broke out a photoshopped version of LeBron James' famous 2014 Sports Illustrated cover featuring Frye in the King's place:
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
@kevinlove @Channing_Frye Yeah, this is going to be fun. https://t.co/SCsGjZN5wq
Love and Frye also traded playful barbs in their Instagram stories, as ESPN's Rachel Nichols documented:
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Awww...the @kevinlove/@Channing_Frye show is coming back to Cleveland 😂 https://t.co/SRIB7Cc2Ss
The Cavaliers may take a step back in the win column this season, but their social media activity figures to provide plenty of laughs.
