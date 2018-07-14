Kevin Love Welcomes Channing Frye to Cavs with 'Coming Home' LeBron James Joke

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kevin Love's meme game has never been stronger.

Shortly after Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Saturday that Channing Frye would return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.4 million deal, Love broke out a photoshopped version of LeBron James' famous 2014 Sports Illustrated cover featuring Frye in the King's place:

Love and Frye also traded playful barbs in their Instagram stories, as ESPN's Rachel Nichols documented:

The Cavaliers may take a step back in the win column this season, but their social media activity figures to provide plenty of laughs.