Kevin Love Welcomes Channing Frye to Cavs with 'Coming Home' LeBron James Joke

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 20: Channing Frye #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Detroit Pistons in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kevin Love's meme game has never been stronger.

Shortly after Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Saturday that Channing Frye would return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.4 million deal, Love broke out a photoshopped version of LeBron James' famous 2014 Sports Illustrated cover featuring Frye in the King's place: 

Love and Frye also traded playful barbs in their Instagram stories, as ESPN's Rachel Nichols documented: 

The Cavaliers may take a step back in the win column this season, but their social media activity figures to provide plenty of laughs.     

