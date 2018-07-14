NBA Summer League: Collin Sexton Drops 17 in Cavs Win Despite Shooting Struggles

Bart Young/Getty Images

Behind 17 points from rookie point guard Collin Sexton, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets 92-87 on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Las Vegas Summer League.

While Sexton tied for the team lead in scoring with Scoochie Smith, he struggled to connect from the floor and with ball security.

Sexton made just five of his 17 field-goal attempts to go with six rebounds, three assists and five turnovers.

The No. 8 overall pick out of Alabama excelled at the free-throw line, however, by sinking seven of his eight attempts.

He scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, and many of them came courtesy of some impressive drives:

Although getting to the hoop is Sexton's greatest strength, Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland expressed his belief the rookie will need a more controlled approach after getting rejected multiple times in the paint:

Sexton still managed to put up points in the first half despite his issues, but he was a virtual non-factor in the second half as the likes of Smith, Jamel Artis and Dakota Mathias took for the Cavs.

Justin Rowan of The Chase Down Podcast summed up Sexton's mixture of talent and inconsistency well:

Even though the Cavaliers played without two of their best summer-league players in Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic, they managed to stay alive in the bracket.

In addition to Sexton's contributions, undrafted rookie Billy Preston finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Like Sexton, Preston had a difficult time from the field, making just four of his 14 attempts.

The Cavaliers spoiled a huge effort from Rockets guard Danuel House, as he led all scorers with 30 points.

By virtue of Saturday's victory, the Cavs will move on to face either the Charlotte Hornets or Toronto Raptors in the quarters.