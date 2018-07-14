LeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend Delicia Cordon Uncertain RB Was Involved in Attack

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

An attorney for Delicia Cordon, a former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy who was injured during a home invasion early Tuesday morning, said her client isn't sure whether the NFL player was involved in planning the attack.

On Friday, lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham told CBS News that Cordon, who alleged McCoy "set me up" on the initial 911 call, is "no longer certain" about his participation in the assault and is making plans to move out of the residence he owns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

