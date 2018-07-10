LeSean McCoy Investigated for Alleged Domestic Violence, Steroid, Animal Abuse

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

A photo of a severely bruised and bloody woman was posted on Instagram [warning: graphic content] Tuesday, and the accompanying caption accused Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy of assaulting the woman in the photo alongside accusations of animal abuse, child abuse and drug and steroid use.

Dianna Russini of ESPN.com reported the Bills are aware of the accusations and are investigating them.

McCoy denied the allegations in a tweet:

According to TMZ Sports [warning: graphic content], the post showed severe facial injuries to Delicia Cordon, identified by McCoy in court documents as his ex-girlfriend. Cordon's friend—the woman who posted the images on Instagram—made several serious charges in the caption:

"We didn't say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henny' into kidney failure. Let's not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage...all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can't believe you did this to my best friend!!!!!"

TMZ Sports has also reported "EMTs responded to a home near Delicia's address early Monday morning," though there were no further details to report about the situation.

That report says the two "have had a contentious relationship for a while—according to docs obtained by TMZ Sports, McCoy went to court in June seeking to get a judge's order forcing to her to move out of a home he owns in Alpharetta, Georgia."

In those court documents, Cordon said McCoy had "friends, family members and other crew remove her furniture and furnishings without her knowledge" while she was gone in late May, though Cordon called the authorities and prevented them from doing so. She said McCoy then cut off the house's electricity.

McCoy, 29, is entering his 10th NFL season. He has played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Bills in his career.