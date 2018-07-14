Troy HC Sends Championship Ring to Parents of Deceased Player Nathan Harris

Troy HC Sends Championship Ring to Parents of Deceased Player Nathan HarrisJuly 14, 2018
Former Troy Trojans defensive back Nathan Harris may be gone, but he's not forgotten.
In April 2016, Harris was killed in a motorcycle crash. Troy coach Neal Brown issued a heartfelt statement at the time of the player's death:
"Nate was a tremendous person and a very caring young man. While his time here at Troy University was brief, his impact was felt by many. He was loved by his teammates and had a positive effect on our team's culture in a short time."
In the 2017 season, the Trojans were Sun Belt Conference co-champs with an 11-2 (7-1) record. Not only that, but they capped off a strong season with a victory over North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl, and Brown decided Harris deserved a championship ring:
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
Troy HC Neal Brown sends championship ring to parents of player who was killed two years ago in a motorcycle accident (via @coachblackmon): https://t.co/AuD881jg68 https://t.co/dALjEQYxu0
What a classy gesture.
