Troy HC Sends Championship Ring to Parents of Deceased Player Nathan Harris

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 16: Head coach Neal Brown of the Troy Trojans celebrates with the trophy after the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against the North Texas Mean Green at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 16, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Troy Trojans won 50-30. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Troy Trojans defensive back Nathan Harris may be gone, but he's not forgotten.

In April 2016, Harris was killed in a motorcycle crash. Troy coach Neal Brown issued a heartfelt statement at the time of the player's death:

"Nate was a tremendous person and a very caring young man. While his time here at Troy University was brief, his impact was felt by many. He was loved by his teammates and had a positive effect on our team's culture in a short time."

In the 2017 season, the Trojans were Sun Belt Conference co-champs with an 11-2 (7-1) record. Not only that, but they capped off a strong season with a victory over North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl, and Brown decided Harris deserved a championship ring:

What a classy gesture.

