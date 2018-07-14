Troy HC Sends Championship Ring to Parents of Deceased Player Nathan Harris

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Troy Trojans defensive back Nathan Harris may be gone, but he's not forgotten.

In April 2016, Harris was killed in a motorcycle crash. Troy coach Neal Brown issued a heartfelt statement at the time of the player's death:



"Nate was a tremendous person and a very caring young man. While his time here at Troy University was brief, his impact was felt by many. He was loved by his teammates and had a positive effect on our team's culture in a short time."

In the 2017 season, the Trojans were Sun Belt Conference co-champs with an 11-2 (7-1) record. Not only that, but they capped off a strong season with a victory over North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl, and Brown decided Harris deserved a championship ring:

What a classy gesture.