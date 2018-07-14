Former 5-Star WR Prospect Demetris Robertson Transfers to Georgia from Cal

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs' passing attack got a boost on Saturday when former 5-star recruit Demetris Robertson announced he would be transferring to Athens.

Robertson announced his decision via video:

247Sports had the 6'0", 190-pound wideout as the No. 13 overall recruit in the class of 2016. Coming out of high school, he chose the Cal Golden Bears over the likes of Georgia and Alabama.

He announced his intention to transfer last month:

It's not clear if he will be able to play right away or if he will have to sit out a season.

Robertson enjoyed a strong freshman season, hauling in 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. However, after a solid start to his second year (70 receiving yards, 40 rushing yards and one score), his sophomore season was cut short after just two games due to a season-ending lower-body injury that required surgery.

He had entered the season on the Biletnikoff Award watch list as someone who could be named the top receiver in the country.

If Robertson is cleared to play in 2018 and is healthy, he'd provide a nice target for Jake Fromm. His freshman stats would have made him the No. 1 receiver for Georgia last season, a team that made it all the way to the national championship game.

The addition of Robertson, who was on Cal's track and field team, will give Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart a speedster to work into the offense to stretch the field.

Now, Georgia will have to wait to see when its newest playmaker will be eligible to suit up.