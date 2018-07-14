Chelsea Announce Maurizio Sarri as Manager on 3-Year Contract

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, and the Italian has signed a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues confirmed his arrival on Saturday:

His appointment follows the departure of compatriot Antonio Conte on Friday.

In a statement on Chelsea's official website, the 59-year-old said:

"I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career.

"I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action.

"I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves."

Napoli also released a statement wishing him well:

Sarri did not win any silverware with Napoli and was unable to topple Juventus from the summit of Italian football, but he collected 82, 86 and most recently 91 points in his three Serie A campaigns with them.

He was named Serie A's manager of the season for the 2016-17 campaign, in which the Partenopei racked up 94 goals despite having sold Gonzalo Higuain to Juve the previous summer.

Indeed, Napoli were a prolific force under his tutelage, per OptaJoe:

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is eagerly anticipating watching Sarri's exciting brand of football at Stamford Bridge:

As football writer Dan Levene noted, his appointment marks a significant departure from coaches normally brought in at Chelsea:

The Italian may find the challenge of overcoming Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to be a similarly difficult task to rivalling Juventus in Serie A, with the added competition of Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal making it more challenging still.

However, even if he doesn't manage to land the Premier League title or other major silverware during his time at the club, the coming years will be thoroughly enjoyable at Stamford Bridge.