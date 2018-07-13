Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Kostas Signs 2-Way Contract with Mavericks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks signed second-round pick Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract on Friday, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Kostas, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, was selected with the 60th and final pick of last month's draft.

The 20-year-old averaged 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across his first three Las Vegas Summer League appearances before breaking out for 10 points in Friday's 96-92 win over the Washington Wizards.

During his lone season at Dayton, Kostas averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 boards and 1.1 blocks a night while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor.

As those stats indicate, Antetokounmpo is still a major work in progress.

But at 6'10" with a 7'2" wingspan, he's worth a flier for a Mavericks team that figures to invest in his development heavily with the G League's Texas Legends.