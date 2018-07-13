Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Will Have Surgery to Repair Knee Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday, the team announced Friday. 

A timetable for recovery will be provided once the operation is complete. 

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported June 29 that Ball had been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee and was expected to be healthy for the start of training camp. 

The 2017 No. 2 overall pick was hampered by left knee pain throughout his rookie season and missed 15 games between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15 because of a sprained MCL. 

The Lakers will have the luxury of leaning on veteran Rajon Rondo to shoulder the load at point guard in the event Ballwho averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game as a rookie—isn't 100 percent when the 2018-19 season opens. 

