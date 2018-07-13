Jabari Parker Rumors: Bulls Reportedly Free Agent's Team of Choice

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If Jabari Parker gets his way in restricted free agency, he will wind up signing a contract with his hometown team.

NBC Sports Chicago's Vincent Goodwill reported Friday that Parker wants to be a Chicago Bull.

Chicago could be adding a big-time playmaker if it can land the 2014 No. 2 overall pick. He has averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game through the first four seasons of his career and is just one campaign removed from a career year in which he posted 20.1 points and 6.2 boards per contest.

Despite his potential, he has had a hard time staying on the court. The 6'8", 250-pound forward has averaged just 46 contests per season thus far and has made more than 51 appearances just once. He didn't make his 2017-18 debut until February and was limited to 31 regular-season games.

Parker has suffered a torn ACL twice already since turning pro (in December 2014 and February 2017). He has shown that he can return to action and be productive both times, though.

He averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game this year after returning from injury.

Parker was a two-time Mr. Basketball while attending high school in Illinois. Back in 2016, he wrote a piece for the Players' Tribune that made it clear he wanted to use his platform to help the city of Chicago as it dealt with an increase in violence.

Since Parker is a restricted free agent, the Milwaukee Bucks will have the final say as to whether their relationship continues. However, the veteran could get an offer sheet from Chicago that Milwaukee opts not to match, allowing him to return home.