Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Rockets Remain Favorites to Land SF

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 13, 2018

FILE - This is an April 25, 2018, file photo showing Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, in Oklahoma Cit. Carmelo Anthony has played his last game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, barring a massive change of plans. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday, July 6, 2018, that Anthony and the Thunder have mutually decided that he will not be on the team next season, though it remains unclear how that departure will actually happen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no buyout, trade or waiving has been executed. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Whenever the Oklahoma City Thunder officially part ways with Carmelo Anthony, the Houston Rockets remain the 10-time All-Star's most likely landing spot 

Per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Rockets are "strong frontrunners" to add Anthony. He is also said to be considering the Miami Heat.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young reported on July 6 that the Thunder are going to part ways with Anthony this summer, either through a trade, using the stretch provision or buying out his deal and stretching his $27.9 million salary for next season. 

The Rockets, Heat and Los Angeles Lakers were cited as potential suitors for Anthony. 

Houston was heavily linked to Anthony last year before the New York Knicks traded him to the Thunder. He told SiriusXM NBA Radio last September a deal to the Rockets "was done," but for "some reason...it didn't go through."

Anthony and Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni spent parts of two seasons together with the Knicks from 2010-12. 

The Rockets are trying to get over the playoff hump in 2018-19 after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals after winning a franchise-record 65 games during the regular season. 

Anthony, 34, needs to rebuild his value after setting career-lows with 16.2 points and a 40.4 field goal percentage last season. 

