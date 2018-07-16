Predicting the Biggest Busts from 2018 NBA Free-Agent Class

1 of 6

John Raoux/Associated Press

Age (as of Feb. 1): 23

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, 43.4 percent shooting, 33.6 percent three-point shooting

Advanced Stats: 16.5 player efficiency rating (PER), 0.00 total points added (TPA), 0.72 real plus-minus (RPM)

Contract Details: 4 years, $84 million

Aaron Gordon's contract could technically be considered a mistake before he retakes the court. The Orlando Magic locked him down July 1, but waiting for him to explore the field might have saved them a few shekels. Another team could have tossed him an offer sheet, but this summer's market has already squeezed fellow restricted free-agent bigs.

Clint Capela and Jabari Parker remain unsigned, and Julius Randle ended up on a two-year, $18 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The leverage just hasn't been there for the 2014 draft class. Gordon is no different, even if the Magic believe he has the highest ceiling of this player pool. (He doesn't.)

Having Gordon set his own market in a more official capacity could have bruised his ego or ruffled his feathers. Relationships are a part of this business. The Magic have purchased some goodwill with their could-be cornerstone. That'll prove valuable down the line if his stock explodes and they're trying to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Orlando's decision is already paying off in some ways. Gordon's deal unfurls on a declining scale. The front office will have a slightly easier time retooling around him as other pacts expire. Letting Gordon sign an offer sheet elsewhere would have opened the Magic up to a less palatable structure.

This remains an overpay anyway. Gordon has yet to find his niche on the offensive end. He should primarily be a lob-catcher and rim-runner who finishes the occasional pick-and-pop. His usage thus far infers that he, the team or both see something more.

Grooming Gordon as a featured weapon could blow up in everyone's face. His progression as a scorer and spacer is overstated. He shot under 30 percent on pull-up jumpers last season and just 30 percent from three after the Magic's 8-4 start.

Partnering him with Mo Bamba and Jonathan Isaac only complicates his development. All three will play together at some point, which is fine in a nutshell. Positional designations are prisons. But neither Gordon nor Isaac can function like a wing on the more glamorous end.

Orlando's offensive efficiency generally cratered when they shared the floor with a big, according to Cleaning The Glass. If Gordon doesn't break right as scorer or floor-spacer and the defense doesn't crack the league's upper crust, the Magic will have a tough-to-trade roadblock on their ledger.