Nick Foles Wins 2018 ESPYs Award for Best Championship Performance

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles can add an ESPY to his trophy case after winning the award for Best Championship Performance.

Foles beat out Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer and former Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo for the award.

The 29-year-old was instrumental in helping the Eagles take home their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, earning the Most Valuable Player award in the final game.

While he had a lot of help around him, Foles certainly did his part in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, throwing three touchdown passes to go with 373 passing yards. He also added a receiving touchdown on a pass from Trey Burton at the end of a trick play now known as the "Philly Special."

Over the course of the playoffs, the quarterback had six passing touchdowns with just one interception in three games, averaging 323.7 passing yards in those wins.

This was a surprising turn of events compared to where the Eagles were a month earlier. After Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL in Week 14, the team was forced to turn to a player who had just one start under center since 2015.

However, Foles stepped up in the postseason and will remain in his city's lore forever.

Considering the competition in this category across other sports, this award is a well-deserved honor for the Philadelphia star.