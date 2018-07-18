Alexander Ovechkin Wins 2018 ESPYs Award for Best Male Athlete

John Locher/Associated Press

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin won the 2018 ESPYs Award for Best Male Athlete on Wednesday.

He beat out 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve, 2017 NFL MVP Tom Brady and 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden.

Ovechkin is coming off yet another terrific season. He piled up 49 goals, 38 assists and 87 total points while leading Washington to the Metropolitan Division crown.

And while his regular-season numbers make him a worthy candidate, it's what he did during the postseason that put him over the top. The Capitals captain earned the Conn Smythe Trophy by netting a career-high 15 goals, 12 assists and 27 points while leading his team to its first-ever Stanley Cup title.

The path to the Cup was far from easy, though. Washington had to overcome an 0-2 hole against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, overcome the archrival Pittsburgh Penguins in the next, beat the top seed in the East in the conference final and end Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights' Cinderella story in the final.

The 2017-18 season allowed Ovechkin to add the elusive championship to his resume. Now, the summer of Ovi continues with this latest accolade.

Ovechkin becomes the first NHL player to win the ESPY for Best Male Athlete. He snaps a dominant eight-year run by the NBA, and hockey becomes the eight sport to produce a winner.