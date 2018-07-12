Rutgers Football Players Under Investigation for Credit Card Fraud

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 14: A Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet is seen on the sidelines during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team currently has "several" players under investigation for credit card fraud, according to Keith Sargeant of NJ Advance Media. 

The Rutgers University Police Department is handling the investigation, and as many as eight players may be involved. However, NJ Advance Media did not disclose the names of those involved since no charges have been filed so far.  

Defensive back K.J. Gray and linebacker Brendan DeVera were dismissed from the team on Wednesday for violating team rules. When asked if his dismissal was related to the investigation, Gray said, via Sargeant, that his lawyer advised him "to keep quiet about the situation."

Both players took to Twitter to address their departures:

Neither player has been indicated as a part of the credit card fraud investigation. 

Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash has yet to provide a statement on the matter.

Ash was hired by Rutgers in December 2015 and has gone 6-18 in his first two seasons on the job. After the Scarlet Knights made appearances in bowl games in nine of the 10 seasons prior to his arrival, they have failed to qualify for postseason to this point in his tenure.

