Stephen Curry Subpoenaed in Under Armour Suit Over 'I Can Do All Things' Slogan

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks during a news conference following Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, early Wednesday June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been subpoenaed as part of a civil suit filed Tuesday by Under Armour against Battle Fashions, Inc., although he has not been named as part of the suit, according to Gary Peterson of the Bay Area News Group. 

Battle Fashion alleges that Under Armour's "I can do all things" campaign infringes upon its own trademark of ICAN.

Curry has used the mantra since early in his career, citing a portion of the bible verse Philippians 4:13 while putting "I can do all things" on his shoes.

Despite his apparent involvement in the campaign, his counsel has argued to squash the subpoena, saying it would be "harassing" to the player as well as irrelevant and unnecessary to the case.

Battle Fashion filed the original lawsuit in December 2017, claiming Under Armour infringed on its ICAN trademark.

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, began his partnership with Under Armour in 2013 and now has an entire collection, including shoes, shirts and more.

