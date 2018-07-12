Louisville Football Players Want Papa John's Branding Removed After Racial Slur

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Football players at the University of Louisville want a name change to Papa John's Cardinals Stadium following the recent news surrounding the pizza company's founder, John Schnatter.

Schnatter used the N-word during a conference call and resigned Wednesday as Chairman of the Board with Papa John's, per Nathaniel Meyersohn of CNN Money.

Receivers Seth Dawkins and Jaylen Smith took to Twitter Thursday to discuss a change to their home stadium:

Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi later said the school is "reevaluating" the naming of the stadium, via Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, Schnatter also resigned from Louisville's board of trustees.

He had been a prominent booster with the school's athletic programs.

Per Rovell, the naming rights to the stadium are with Schnatter himself and not Papa John's, with the deal running through 2040.

The 56-year-old had already created news in the sports world following his comments about NFL player's protests during the national anthem.

"The NFL has hurt us," he said in November. "We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this."

Schnatter resigned as CEO of Papa John's in December.