Bold Predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Matches

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 is an absolutely loaded show on paper, with the most ruthless rivalries from Raw and SmackDown Live set to come to a head in several stipulation matches.

Granted, the event is far from what it used to be, as a majority of the matches on the card will be contested under standard rules. Although that defeats the purpose of the pay-per-view, it should still exceed expectations even though there's been a lackluster buildup given what's on tap.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will clash for the first time ever in one-on-one competition, likely in the main event. Nothing will be up for grabs in the matchup, but one can only assume that the winner will earn the right to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at a later date.

Additionally, AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Rusev in what is bound to be a thrilling bout. The Phenomenal One has faced some tough competition over the course of his reign as WWE champion, but he has yet to take on anyone as resilient as Rusev has been in recent weeks.

The rest of the card has plenty of promise as well, especially if the outcomes aren't as obvious as they seem. As the event draws closer, now is the time to offer to make bold predictions and attempt to anticipate what will happen in the night's biggest matches.

A major swerve or two at Extreme Rules 2018 could be enough to get both brands back to being must-see on a weekly basis as the summer season rolls on.