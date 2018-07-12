Devonte' Graham Out for Summer League as Knee Injury Diagnosed as Lesion

Devonte' Graham Out for Summer League as Knee Injury Diagnosed as LesionJuly 12, 2018
The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that second-round pick Devonte' Graham has been diagnosed with a condylar lesion in his right knee.
Graham will miss the remainder of NBA Summer League and is out indefinitely.
Despite the unwelcome news, the 2017-18 Big 12 Player of the Year maintained an optimistic outlook as he prepares for his first NBA season:
Devonte Graham @Devonte4Graham
My spirit to high to ever come down . Positive energy & vibes no matter the situation or circumstances ! #BELI4VE
Before hitting the shelf, Graham averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds across three Las Vegas Summer League contests.
According to Spotrac, the Kansas product is signed to a three-year deal that will pay out $988,464 guaranteed this season and $1.4 million during the 2019-20 campaign.
If Graham works his way back to full strength before the start of the regular season, he could contend for a small reserve role with Kemba Walker and Tony Parker penciled in ahead of him on Charlotte's depth chart.
The LeBron Advice Walton REALLY Needs