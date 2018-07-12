Devonte' Graham Out for Summer League as Knee Injury Diagnosed as Lesion

Bart Young/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that second-round pick Devonte' Graham has been diagnosed with a condylar lesion in his right knee.

Graham will miss the remainder of NBA Summer League and is out indefinitely.

Despite the unwelcome news, the 2017-18 Big 12 Player of the Year maintained an optimistic outlook as he prepares for his first NBA season:

Before hitting the shelf, Graham averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds across three Las Vegas Summer League contests.

According to Spotrac, the Kansas product is signed to a three-year deal that will pay out $988,464 guaranteed this season and $1.4 million during the 2019-20 campaign.

If Graham works his way back to full strength before the start of the regular season, he could contend for a small reserve role with Kemba Walker and Tony Parker penciled in ahead of him on Charlotte's depth chart.