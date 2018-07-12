Devonte' Graham Out for Summer League as Knee Injury Diagnosed as Lesion

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

DENVER, CO - JULY 6: Devonte Graham #4 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 6, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that second-round pick Devonte' Graham has been diagnosed with a condylar lesion in his right knee.

Graham will miss the remainder of NBA Summer League and is out indefinitely.

Despite the unwelcome news, the 2017-18 Big 12 Player of the Year maintained an optimistic outlook as he prepares for his first NBA season:

Before hitting the shelf, Graham averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds across three Las Vegas Summer League contests.

According to Spotrac, the Kansas product is signed to a three-year deal that will pay out $988,464 guaranteed this season and $1.4 million during the 2019-20 campaign.

If Graham works his way back to full strength before the start of the regular season, he could contend for a small reserve role with Kemba Walker and Tony Parker penciled in ahead of him on Charlotte's depth chart.

