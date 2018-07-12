LeBron James' Mural Vandalism Video Released

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Video of a mural depicting LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers was vandalized, and video footage of the incident has been released.

Robert Kovacik of NBC Los Angeles shared the footage Wednesday, noting the video came from a surveillance camera from Baby Blues BBQ. The vandal can be seen throwing paint all over where James' face was painted.

This comes after Basketball Within Borders noted on Instagram a fan offered money for someone to vandalize the mural. Last Word Hoops shared images of the mural and the ensuing vandalism, with James' 3-6 record in the NBA Finals and the words "We don't want you" included in the damage:

The drama continued, as Twitter user Godzo Ball revealed a photo on Wednesday with the mural painted over, although that was apparently the work of the artist Jonas Never himself:

The surveillance video's release is just the latest development in this offseason drama after James elected to sign with the Lakers after reaching the last eight NBA Finals as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Eventually, attention will turn back to basketball, and the four-time MVP will be tasked with leading the Lakers to the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. If he somehow leads the Purple and Gold past the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, he will deserve more than just one mural in his new team's home city.