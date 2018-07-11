MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins Making Starlin Castro, Brad Ziegler Available to Teams

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With the Miami Marlins chilling in the cellar of the National League East at 38-56, the team is preparing to further its rebuild at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported on Wednesday that Miami has placed infielder Starlin Castro and reliever Brad Ziegler on the trading block.

The non-waiver trade deadline offers the new ownership an opportunity to continue the franchise's latest fire sale. The Marlins traded away reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton and All-Star Marcell Ozuna during the offseason.

Castro, who was acquired in the Stanton trade, reportedly did not want to be a part of another rebuilding process and desired to be traded, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Despite not being thrilled with his situation, he has not let it affect his play on the field.

The 28-year-old ranks third in the National League in hits and owns a .297 average on the season. He has added seven home runs, 22 doubles and one triple. He has four All-Star selections on his resume, including one last season.

Castro is owed $11 million next season and has a $16 million team option for 2020.

Ziegler, meanwhile, has a 4.50 ERA in 44 outings this season. However, it's been a tale of two seasons for him thus far. He had a 7.88 ERA on June 1 and has allowed just one run in 19 appearances since.

Some of the 38-year-old's in-depth numbers should jump out at teams. He has induced 10 double plays, the third-most in all of baseball. He has also held right-handers to a .221 average.

His biggest problem this season has been his inability to keep the ball in the park. He has served up a career-high six home runs—and it's not even the All-Star break.

Ziegler is making $9 million in 2018 and will be a free agent after the season.

Both Castro and Ziegler have proved they can be solid contributors. With the Marlins enduring a lost season, they have a couple of valuable assets who could help contenders.