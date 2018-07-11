Ross Stripling to Replace Miles Mikolas on 2018 MLB All-Star Team

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With Miles Mikolas scheduled to start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Ross Stripling has been added to the National League roster for the 2018 All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced the selection on Wednesday:

While losing Mikolas (10-3 with a 2.65 ERA) will be tough on the NL, Stripling is more than deserving of the nod.

Since debuting back in 2016, the 28-year-old has only gotten better. Overall this season, he has a 2.22 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP while striking out 103 in 89.1 innings. He's even managed to excel despite not having a consistent role.

In 13 starts, Stripling is 7-2 with a 2.55 ERA, a .248 average against and a 12.3 strikeouts-to-walk ration. Meanwhile, he has been even better as a reliever. He has allowed just one run in 15.1 innings out of the bullpen and has yet to serve up a home run as a reliever this season.

He has done whatever the Dodgers have asked him to do, and he has done so at an extremely high level. Now, he is being rewarded.

Stripling becomes the third Dodger to be named to the NL All-Star team, joining outfielder Matt Kemp and closer Kenley Jansen. Utility man Max Muncy is on the Final Vote ballot and will participate in the Home Run Derby.

The 2018 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.