The Rock Says He 'Can't Wait to Get Back into a WWE Ring'

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hasn't wrestled in more than two years, but he didn't shut the door on a return to WWE.

Speaking to WWE's Cathy Kelley on the red carpet for his film Skyscraper, The Rock said he "can't wait to get back into a WWE ring." He also discussed how wrestling in front of a live crowd differs from what he does with his acting:

The Rock's last match was technically against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in April 2016. He was victorious in under 10 seconds before teaming with John Cena to dispatch of The Wyatt Family:

The Rock hasn't enjoyed an extended run in WWE since 2013, which culminated in his defeat to Cena at WrestleMania 29.

The former world champion turned 46 in May, and his star continues to shine in Hollywood. Forbes' Natalie Robehmed reported he collected $65 million between June 2016-17, which made him the second-highest-paid actor after he topped the list in the previous scoring period.

As much as The Rock might discuss a possible comeback to WWE, it seems unlikely his involvement with the company will extend beyond the occasional non-wrestling appearance.