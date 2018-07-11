Lonzo Ball Knee Injury Update: Lakers Exploring Options, Surgery a Possibility

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are "exploring all options" regarding the injured left knee of point guard Lonzo Ball, general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters Wednesday.



According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, the team expects Ball will be healthy for the start of the 2018-19 regular season.

Ball missed the Lakers' final eight games of his rookie season. Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported in June he was diagnosed with a torn left meniscus.

Ball averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists, though his .305 three-point percentage was a cause for concern.

The Lakers signed veteran point guard Rajon Rondo earlier this summer, which ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski described as a "message" to Ball. Wojnarowski also reported there was a feeling from some inside the organization Ball's camp leaked news of his knee injury to try and halt any trade out of Los Angeles.

The comments begin at the 1:40 of the video below:

The Lakers have made a number of moves this offseason. In addition to bringing Rondo aboard, they signed Lance Stephenson, LeBron James and JaVale McGee.

More than just having him ready for the season, Los Angeles will want Ball back early enough so as to allow him time to practice with his new teammates in training camp and preseason.