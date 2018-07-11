Stephen Curry on Wanting to Play with DeMarcus Cousins: 'Obviously, Hell Yeah'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said he provided an immediate stamp of approval when general manager Bob Myers asked about potentially signing center DeMarcus Cousins.

On Wednesday, Sam Amick of USA Today provided comments from the three-time NBA champion about learning Cousins—who agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million contract—was an option for the Dubs.

"I don't think [adding Cousins] was on anybody's radar going into the summer," Curry said. "[Myers] laid out how it happened with DeMarcus' free agency, and the early stages and whatnot, and he was like, 'Hey, if we can sign him, would you like to play with him?' And I said, 'Obviously, hell yeah. That would be amazing.'"

Cousins was putting together a terrific season for the New Orleans Pelicans before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in January. He averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks across 48 appearances.

The 27-year-old Alabama native ranked 22nd in the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating before the injury, per ESPN.com.

Along with forcing him to miss the season's second half, the Achilles tear also landed him in free agency on an uncertain note. Instead of fielding a lucrative long-term offer, he grabbed a short-term opportunity with the two-time defending champions.

"This was my ace of spades," Cousins told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "This was my chess move."

It's another example of the rich getting richer in Golden State as Cousins, once healthy, will join a starting lineup that already features Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

"Knowing what he's been through, with his Achilles and the recovery and the opportunity he has to come back and prove a lot of people wrong, I like that," Curry told Amick. "I like a motivated and driven DeMarcus coming back from this injury and helping us win another championship, so it's going to be crazy and exciting."

It's a move that solidifies the Warriors as the definitive favorites to win a third straight title in 2019.