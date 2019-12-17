Jazz's Mike Conley Aggravates Hamstring Injury in Return vs. Magic

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 05: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Adelaide 36ers at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz announced point guard Mike Conley was ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic because of a left hamstring injury.  

It was his first game since a Dec. 2 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, as Tim MacMahon of ESPN noted he was sidelined with a hamstring ailment.

There have been durability concerns for Conley of late. He hasn't played more than 70 games in any of the last five seasons.

When healthy, he is a force with the ball in his hands as someone who can stretch the defense with his shooting, penetrate off the bounce and find open teammates when the defense collapses on him.

He averaged 21.1 points and 6.4 assists over 70 appearances in 2018-19 but has struggled some during his first season with the Jazz. Entering play Tuesday, he was averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 assists while shooting a career-worst 36.9 percent from the field.

While Utah will be hard-pressed to replicate Conley's presence on a nightly basis—even with his inconsistency—it does have other candidates to serve in a ball-handling and facilitating role.

Look for Emmanuel Mudiay to see more playing time alongside Donovan Mitchell until the starter returns.  

