Marvin Bagley Out 10-14 Days After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Bone Bruise

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings rookie forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the next 10 to 14 days with a bone bruise in his left knee.

According to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Kings released the following statement on Bagley's status:

Bagley suffered the injury during Friday's 130-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Losing Bagley for significant time would be a blow for the Kings considering they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft as one of the cornerstones of their rebuild.

The Duke product is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a bench player in his rookie season.

Bagley impressed in his one collegiate campaign as the ACC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American by averaging 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds a night behind 61.4 percent shooting from the field.

His athleticism was consistently too much for college defenses to handle, as he frequently finished lob passes and beat opponents on the block.

While Bagley is a featured piece of Sacramento's frontcourt rotation, his long-term health is also more important than playing every game in the 2018-19 season. Look for the team to exercise the corresponding amount of caution with his return and avoid rushing him back.

Willie Cauley-Stein and Nemanja Bjelica will continue to be the frontcourt starters while Bagley is out, and veteran Kosta Koufos as well as youngsters Harry Giles and Skal Labissiere could also be in line for more playing time off the bench for a Kings team that is battling for a playoff spot in the Western Conference at 15-13.