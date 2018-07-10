Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Comments on Possible 2020 Presidential Run

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

While he has entertained the idea of running for president in the past, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ruled out the possibility when the next presidential election rolls around in 2020.

When asked Tuesday about his presidential ambitions while on the red carpet at the premiere of his film Skyscraper, Johnson said he "[doesn't] see that happening in 2020," per Variety.

The idea of Johnson laying the smack down to the Oval Office is tantalizing, but it's hard to see why the movie star would put aside his career to run for elected office.

According to Forbes' Natalie Robehmed, Johnson earned $65 million between September 2016 and August 2017 from his acting gigs. Only Mark Wahlberg ($68 million) earned more.

Additionally, Johnson's schedule is already packed, which leaves him little time to campaign. The 46-year-old is currently filming Jungle Cruise and has another four movies in pre-production, per the Internet Movie Database.