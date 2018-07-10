The Rock Says Daughter Simone Is 'Going to Be a Champ' in WWE

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

Dwayne Johnson, left, and Simone Alexandra Johnson arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may not be the only member of the family to be a WWE champion. The former WWE star and actor revealed during an interview on Good Morning America that his 16-year old daughter, Simone, also has wrestling ambitions.

"Yeah, here's the crazy thing with my daughter, Simone, she's so smart, she's going into her senior year, she signed with IMG as a model, [and was a] Golden Globes Ambassador," he said (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com). "Simone is working so hard—and her work has already started—she wants to be a WWE Wrestler."

And Johnson is more than happy to support those ambitions.

"I love the idea," he added. "We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.' And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she's going to be a champ."

Here's hoping for another generation of Rock Bottoms and People's Elbows.

