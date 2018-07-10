LeBron James, Wife Savannah Dine with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

LeBron James may no longer be a Cleveland Cavalier, but he has not cut ties with his now-former teammates.

At least not Tristan Thompson.

On the night the four-time NBA MVP officially became a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, TMZ spotted James and his wife Savannah with Thompson and Khloe Kardashian going out for sushi in Malibu:

It's no secret that James and Thompson are good friends and share an agent. In fact, James played a role in making sure the Cavs took care of Thompson back in 2015 to the tune of five years and $82 million.