2018-19 EPL Odds: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United Title Favorites

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have been installed as the clear favourites to win the 2018-19 title, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.

OddsShark shared the latest odds on Tuesday, slotting the three ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal:

This will likely not reflect the final odds before the start of the season on August 10, as many of England's top clubs have yet to conclude their major transfer business. In fact, Chelsea haven't even figured out their managerial situation yet:

Despite that uncertainty―as well as questions hovering over owner Roman Abramovich, Sport (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness)―Chelsea have been handed better odds than Spurs, who finished seven points ahead of the Blues last season and haven't lost a key player yet this summer.

City's fantastic odds shouldn't come as a surprise. The Sky Blues set a new Premier League record by scoring 100 points last year, doing so with a relatively young and talented squad. They also have enormous financial reserves and are expected to add to their team in the coming weeks:

No top club in England has added more top-end talent than Liverpool so far, with Naby Keita and Fabinho already in the fold. They may have lost Emre Can to Juventus, but one could argue their midfield has only gotten better this summer.

Like City, United have huge financial means, and they're expected to add to their squad once the 2018 FIFA World Cup is over. Fans are growing restless:

Arsenal complete the top six, with Everton handed the best odds to break into that group. The Toffees will start the season with an exciting new manager, and big things are expected from the club under Marco Silva.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is Wolverhampton, who dominated the Championship last year and will retain the services of star midfielder Ruben Neves.

Wolves―backed by wealthy Chinese owners Fosun International since 2016―are regarded as one of the strongest teams to make the step up from the Championship in years, and their squad is filled with high-end talents like Neves, Diogo Jota and Rafa Mir. They also added experienced Portugal international Rui Patricio during the summer.