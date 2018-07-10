Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams Has Artery Condition, Could Need Surgery

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former Texas A&M star Robert Williams had medical concerns entering the NBA draft, but the Boston Celtics decided he was worth taking a chance on at No. 27 overall.

Well, it sounds like the team is going to have to keep a close eye on his situation in the future.

Fred Katz of MassLive.com reported that Williams has an artery condition in both of his legs called popliteal artery entrapment syndrome. Although his current condition is categorized as "not too serious," it could require surgery if it gets worse.

NBA teams were aware of the condition ahead of the draft, as Williams has been playing through it for years. He also revealed to reporters on Monday that he has been dealing with tendinitis in his left knee since last year, per Katz.

Boston performed physicals on the 6'10", 241-pound center during the predraft process and felt comfortable enough to draft him.

Despite a rocky start to his Celtics career, Williams was healthy enough to take the court for his summer league debut recently:

Williams has found himself at the center of off-court issues since he was draft. He missed his introductory conference call on the morning after draft night because he overslept, and he was absent for a July 1 team practice after failing to catch his flight.