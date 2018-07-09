Jaylen Brown Says He's 'Not Too Good' for Summer League, Could Play 2 Games

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) looks to drive against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown helped lead his team to within one victory of the NBA Finals last season, but that doesn’t mean he thinks he is too talented to compete in summer league in Las Vegas.

Brown said he isn't "too good for summer league" to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated on Monday and suggested he could play in two games.

Spears noted the California product—who is entering his third season in the NBA—is in Sin City as the host of "The Experience," which is a networking bowling event for current and former players.

                 

