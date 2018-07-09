NBA Summer League 2018: Scores and Highlights from Monday's Las Vegas Results

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

With the excitement of the draft and the marquee player movement of free agency in the rearview mirror, basketball fans looking for reasons to be optimistic about their teams during the offseason can look no further than the youngsters playing in Las Vegas.

The 2018 NBA Summer League continued Monday with a loaded slate of 10 games, some of which feature talented rookies and potential building blocks for franchises looking to turn things around in the coming years.

With that in mind, here is a recap for how Monday’s action unfolded.

Results

Detroit Pistons 105, New Orleans Pelicans 97

Oklahoma City Thunder 92, Toronto Raptors 82

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 5:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns, 9:30 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 11 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets, 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday Recap

Cheick Diallo Playing for Extended Role

The Detroit Pistons used a balanced attack to pour in the points in a 105-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, but no individual scored as many as Cheick Diallo, who had 25.

The Pelicans forward also added six rebounds, an assist and a steal while turning heads in crunch time with 14 points in the final quarter. He didn’t hesitate to get out in transition when opportunities presented themselves, and he helped New Orleans on the glass on the defensive side and anchored the offense from inside the lane.

Diallo already saw his role expand last season—his second in the league—by appearing in 52 games after playing just 17 as a rookie.

He looked like an NBA veteran playing against youngsters fighting for their spots Monday but turned in the production necessary to throw his name in the fight for additional frontcourt minutes with DeMarcus Cousins no longer on the roster.

Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle figure to receive plenty of playing time alongside Anthony Davis, but the Diallo on display against Detroit will compete for a spot in the rotation.

OG Anunoby Too Talented for Summer League

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Toronto Raptors 92-82 in a matchup between two playoff teams.

While PJ Dozier and Rashawn Thomas each scored 17 points in the win for their Thunder, one thing was clear on the other side. OG Anunoby is too talented to be playing in the Summer League for the Raptors.

Yes, the swingman has just one season of NBA experience on his resume, but he appeared in 74 regular-season games and started 62 as a critical piece of the team that earned the best record in the Eastern Conference. Typically those who have served as the primary defender on LeBron James in a playoff series aren’t seeing much of the court in the Summer League.

The Indiana product finished with a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds and wasn’t shy from deep, shooting 4-of-10 from three-point range.

He shouldn’t be shy on this stage either considering those he has already played on for the Raptors.