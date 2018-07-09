Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets Favored to Land Star Amid Lakers Rumors

Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets Favored to Land Star Amid Lakers RumorsJuly 9, 2018
The Houston Rockets are the favorites to land Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony, pending his departure from the team.
OddsShark provided odds in the sweepstakes for the 10-time All-Star:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds on what team Carmelo Anthony will be on at the start of the 2018-19 season (@BovadaOfficial): Rockets -140 Lakers +275 Heat +850 Clippers +1100 Raptors +1200 Celtics +1500 Wizards +1500 Hawks +1600 Nets +1600 Knicks +2500 https://t.co/Q9UIggpdyZ
ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young reported Friday the Thunder were discussing their options with Anthony's representatives to make his exit as smooth as possible.
Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Anthony was interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers and playing with LeBron James, who agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers on July 1.
The Rockets, however, are doing their best to land Anthony. According to Schultz, point guard Chris Paul is "advocating" for Houston to make the move. ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin also reported representatives of the franchise met with Anthony's business manager during an NBA summer league game Sunday:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Carmelo Anthony’s business manager, Bay Frazier, spent much of the first half of the Rockets-Warriors summer league game here in Vegas tonight sitting with a HOU contingent of Mike D’Antoni, Chris Paul, Tillman Fertitta and John Lucas II
Anthony would likely be the replacement for Trevor Ariza. Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported June 30 that Ariza agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Phoenix Suns.
While Anthony is a proven scorer, he'd be a defensive downgrade from Ariza. Especially in a seven-game playoff series, opponents would look to exploit Anthony on that end of the floor.
Granted, Houston is $16.1 million over the salary cap, so the team's free-agent options are limited. Should the Rockets fail to sign Anthony or agree to a trade with the Thunder, they won't have many alternatives in their search for Ariza's successor.
