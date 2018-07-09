Bob Myers Didn't Think Signing DeMarcus Cousins Was a Reality Before Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 6: Bob Myers General Manager of the Golden State Warriors attends the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 6, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said he was surprised when DeMarcus Cousins reached out to him during free agency, according to Mark Medina of the Mercury News, calling it "one of those unexpected moments."

"If you asked me before, I'm not going to say DeMarcus Cousins we thought was a reality going into free agency," Myers added.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Exclusive: Jacob Evans on His First Days as a Warrior

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Exclusive: Jacob Evans on His First Days as a Warrior

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto

    Livingston Defends Cousins Deal: No 'Rules Were Broken'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Livingston Defends Cousins Deal: No 'Rules Were Broken'

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Kings Reportedly Interested in Rodney Hood

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kings Reportedly Interested in Rodney Hood

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Elton Brand Doesn't Worry About Boogie's Achilles

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Elton Brand Doesn't Worry About Boogie's Achilles

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area