Knicks' Joakim Noah Says 'I Love New York' When Asked by TMZ About Staying

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah didn't offer any updates about his future with the team while being pressed on the issue in a parking lot by TMZ Sports.

"I love New York," he offered when asked if he wanted to stay in the city, noting that he doesn't know what his future holds with the Knicks.

He added that new head coach David Fizdale was "cool" before saying he would "for sure" love to stay in New York after being asked the question a second time.

Noah, 33, appeared in just seven games for the Knicks in the 2017-18 season. Noah took an indefinite leave from the team in early February amid a reported disagreement with former Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek.