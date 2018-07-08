LiAngelo Ball Thinks He's Going to Join Lonzo's Lakers 'Probably Later'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

LiAngelo Ball, right, greets his brother, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, after a pre-draft workout workout at the Lakers' NBA basketball facility in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball still believes he'll play for the Los Angeles Lakers with his older brother, point guard Lonzo Ball

"Yeah, I will," he told TMZ Sports while walking through an airport Wednesday. "Probably later. I think I will."

Ball, who spent the past year playing for Lithuania's BC Vytautas, told TMZ he's waiting to get a call from a team inviting him to be on its NBA Summer League roster and at the moment he's just working out. 

He averaged 12.6 points in 21.2 minutes for BC Vytautas, appearing in 14 games.

